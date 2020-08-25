https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/intense-cops-ambushed-in-maryland-shootout-on-the-street/

Three Maryland police officers were ambushed and shot while responding to a call Sunday evening, authorities said. Prince George’s County police were responding to a reported home invasion around 6:30 p.m. in Hyattsville, a city about 32 miles southwest of Baltimore, Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said.

“Within minutes they arrived at the scene, and within seconds they came under gunfire,” Velez told reporters outside Prince George’s Hospital Center. “They were ambushed.” Officers returned fire and took two men into custody unharmed, police said. The injured officers were expected to recover.