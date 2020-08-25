http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZB4h-k9oEX8/

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) previewed his upcoming Republican National Convention speech.

Cotton in the interview criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s policy as vice president and his time in Washington, D.C., saying his speech will highlight how he is “weak and wrong for America.” The Arkansas lawmaker also predicted Biden would continue to “exercise the same terrible judgment he has been showing since 1973.”

“Joe Biden has done nothing for 40 years to stand up to the Chinese threat,” Cotton told host Sandra Smith. “President Trump has been standing up to them for three and a half years, and with another four years, we will ensure that America remains the world’s dominant power — not the China Communist Party.”

“Joe Biden is weak and wrong for America,” he added. “He will not stand up to defend America, and he will exercise the same terrible judgment he has been showing since 1973 when he first got to Washington: voting against almost every major weapons program that we have today, whether it’s stealth fighters or advanced missile systems or missile defense systems, rolling over and letting Iran rampage across the Middle East, opposing the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. This is the kind of terrible judgment that will put Americans at greater risk if Joe Biden wins in November. That’s why it is so essential that we reelect the president to another four years.”

