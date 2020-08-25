https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crooked-hillary-lays-out-the-2020-strategy/

‘Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances’

Bag Lady Clinton tells Jen Palmieri — ‘We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.’

Reaction on twitter…

