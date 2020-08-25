[embedded content]

‘Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances’

Bag Lady Clinton tells Jen Palmieri — ‘We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.’

Reaction on twitter…

Hillary Clinton says Democrats are going to try to steal the election:

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation, I know the Biden campaign is working on that… Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/SJ14vHPJyk

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2020