https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-really-should-have-kept-his-mouth-shut/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Democrat Congressman Blames Gun Ownership on ‘Small Genitals’
Over the weekend Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) suggested militia service is the litmus test for gun ownership and noted that “having small genitals is not sufficient reason to own a gun.” Casten’s comments were captured by his challenger, West Point Graduate and republican Jeanne Ives.
https://www.facebook.com/jeanneives/