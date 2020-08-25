https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/25/democratic-governors-refuse-to-comment-on-cdc-dropping-quarantine-restriction-for-travelers/

Even after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally dropped its recommendation that individuals who travel between states should be quarantined for two weeks, several prominent Democratic governors who have followed these guidelines have not yet released any comment on the significant shift, as reported by Fox News.

The 14-day period of quarantine for out-of-state travelers was most heavily enforced by three states in the Northeast, all run by Democrats: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The quarantine period was in effect for all Americans who traveled to most other states throughout the country, encompassing 35 different states and territories.

While the CDC’s revised guidelines officially dropped the recommended two-week quarantine period, it still made numerous recommendations for staying safe and warning of the risks of catching the Chinese coronavirus while traveling, saying that “you and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.”

In response to the significant change by the CDC, Fox News reached out to the offices of all three governors that had most heavily enforced the restrictions on travelers: Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), and Ned Lamont (D-Ct.). None of the three governors responded, and it is unclear whether they will abide by the CDC’s updated guidelines, or if they will continue enforcing the strict lockdown measures.

