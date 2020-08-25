https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/25/democrats-are-the-party-of-status-quo-radicalism/

On the first night of their virtual convention last week, the message of the Democratic Party was one of “compassion,” but only in the service of approved ideology, victim groups, and causes. On the second day, the message was one of “strength,” but only in the service of the rainbow empire whose arc stretches from our unfortunate shores to the banks of the Euphrates. And on the third day, the DNC paraded the freaks and geeks too weird for primetime before their viewers as a demonstration of their woke bona fides.

“You had the nerve to build a wall,” thundered pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes, “while at the same time you have in the harbor there in New York a Statue of Liberty saying, ‘Give me your tired your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’” The prophet of doom concluded: “Jesus will say, ‘America if you don’t get your act together, you may well go to hell.’”

Transgender rights activist “Linda LaBeija” heralded the coming of the brave new world with a speech completely bereft of patriotism and brimming with smug satisfaction at the destruction of historic American symbols and the rise of new ones.

“May this moment in history manifest more monuments like these to replace the old ones that no one really cares to see anymore,” LaBeija said, expressing hope their “emergence and long overdue establishment and existence remind everyone of our terrible, ugly, and hurtful black-world history.”

“J Mai,” yet another transgender activist, this time hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, raised important, nuanced questions regarding crime and punishment. “Why can’t folks imagine a world without the cops, why can’t folks imagine a world without prisons . . .” Presumably, because most folks still have IQs above room temperature and understand the real-world implications of Mai’s fantasy.

Finally, among the luminaries of lunacy, Ashley Nicole McCray distinguished herself with an impassioned call for building a future devoid of “colonization, white supremacy, and capitalism.”

But McCray chose her team poorly, considering the Democratic Party has replaced the GOP as the preferred party of the very wealthy. Democrats have higher annual salaries than Republicans. By the 2018 midterm election cycle, billionaires contributed $314 million to Democratic Party election efforts compared with $278 million to Republicans. This ought to give pause to those sounding alarms or celebrating the impending “radicalism” of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime.

Biden and Harris undoubtedly have internalized some of the pieties of progressivism, but at bottom, they are creatures of the establishment. The proof is in the pledges of allegiance given to them during the Democratic National Convention.

“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States,” said former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell. The “reluctant warrior” regaled the television audience with a short autobiography, beginning with “basic training, combat in Vietnam, up the ranks to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and secretary of state.” Powell, naturally, cut his portrait short of mentioning his critical role in the catastrophic 2003 invasion of Iraq. Alongside Powell, Republicans Christine Todd Whitman, John Kasich, and Susan Molinari endorsed Biden against Trump last week. All of them spoke at the 1996 Republican National Convention.

When we denounce the Democratic Party as “radical,” then, we should not forget that Trump has acted as a speed bump to the GOP’s movement in the same direction. What Democrats want is radical to everyday Americans, but it is not especially radical by the standards of the establishment.

This is basically the direction in which America was heading before 2016, and that anxiety fueled the “Flight 93” election of Donald Trump, and middle American resentment toward the Republican Party as much as toward the Democratic Party.

A Biden-Harris Administration today would effectively be a “conservative” one, insofar as it represents the establishment’s attempt to spit out the Trump indigestion, reassert and conserve the long-held consensus of elites, and so return to the business of running over what remains of middle America without brakes.

This is something to keep in mind; we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that as “radical” as the Democratic Party appears, it could only get this crazy as a result of GOP fecklessness and complicity in the uniparty scam. If we are going to keep what remains of our way of life out of the maw of the establishment grind, we need to continue demanding a better Republican Party, or create something altogether new.

