August 24, 2020

Protesters Harassing Residential Neighborhoods And Outdoor Diners, Targeting ‘White Spaces’ Shows Why The Civil War Is Not Waiting For The 2020 Presidential Election

– Democrats Have Lost Control Of Their Militant Rioters

Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

While the establishment media continues to pretend that the ongoing protests in multiple cities run by liberal elected leaders are “mostly peaceful,” with claims that at night “agitators” start trouble giving the other protesters a bad reputation, the truth is far darker than that and the media is rapidly losing the ability to spin the increasingly frequent domestic terrorism.

Recent reports show Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters verbally attacking outdoor diners in Washington, DC, with claims they are targeting “white spaces.”

We see more reports of leftwing protesters also harassing outdoor diners in Charlotte North Carolina with claims that “white silence equals violence,” as if that is their justification to riot and commit violence on innocent residents.

In liberal Chicago, a state with stringent gun control laws, 66 people were shot, five fatally, just over the weekend.

Via CBS New York, we see that 45 people were shot since Friday, with eight fatalities. Again, a liberally run state with significant gun control laws.

We see Antifa protesters, supportive of BLM protests, rioting for over 85 days straight in Portland, Oregon.

Here is an excerpt from the Portland PD, who arrested 23 people during the latest riot, describing the scene:

Almost immediately, from behind the shields and elsewhere, individuals began throwing chunks of ceramic, rocks, and glass bottles in the direction of the officers. Green lasers, which are capable of causing permanent eye damage, were shined at officers. At least one balloon filled with feces was thrown at officers on the roof of the building.



Due to the criminal activity, at 10:29p.m., the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly. All participants were directed over loudspeaker to leave to the south. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject them to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons.



Officers stayed far back for the next half hour, giving participants ample time to leave voluntarily. Few took advantage of that opportunity.



A commercial grade firework was thrown. The police vehicles were struck by thrown bottles, paint bombs (photo), rocks, and heavy metal screws (photo). Marbles were launched by at least one wrist rocket style slingshot. Officers on the roof of the building were struck by rocks. Paint bombs were thrown. Signs were torn from the ground and thrown (photo).



At 11:08p.m., the event was deemed a riot. More direction was given over loudspeaker that the criminal activity has continued and that all persons must leave to the south. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject them to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons.



As officers were preparing to move the crowd, someone lit a canopy against the building on fire (photo). The fire began to burn to the siding of the building, so officers on the roof got a fire extinguisher to try and put it out. As they were putting out the fire, multiple people pelted the officers with rocks. A lieutenant was struck with a chunk of ceramic, causing a cut to his hand (photo). A second awning was also lit on fire close to a tree (photo). That caused damage before it was extinguished.



At about 11:30p.m., due to the extreme threat to life safety and the aggression of the crowd, Portland Police deployed CS gas, then moved the crowd to the south. Arrests were made and crowd control munitions were used. Officers reported commercial grade fireworks were thrown from suspects with “press” markings. Officers pulled back but within minutes the crowd began to return. At 12:30a.m., officers made another effort to move the riot away. More arrests were made. After officers disengaged again, rioters moved into the street again. A security guard in a car got stuck in the crowd. A car with a red cross taped to the hood, indicating it was an informal protest medic, moved ahead of the security guard and blocked him in. He was eventually allowed to turn around and leave.





Those are just the reports, the visuals of Antifa and/or BLM attacking members of a Pro-police rally, brings the point home of what Portland PD has had to deal with for nearly three solid months. As a side note, most of those arrested are not being prosecuted by the state prosecutor, who of course, is also a liberal.

That is not an anomaly, that is every day and night life in Portland, Oregon.

Also in Portland there is a recall campaign being waged against the Governor, Kate Brown, a Democrat. Even people on the same side are turning against each other, because once you incite the type of violence and terrorism we are seeing by protestors across the country, there is no saying “stop” at any point, because they are already out of control.

A perfect example of that is the a Democrat gathering signatures for the recall of Governor Brown, was attacked by another leftist and brutally beaten and hospitalized.

We will offer a language warning for the next example of how out-of-control these violent thugs are becoming and why YOU, anyone reading this, must prepare to defend yourself and your loved ones.

They are now marching in residential areas, chanting “Wake up Mother F—-r, Wake Up!”

The examples from just this weekend alone are enough to see the violence and harassment of law enforcement, Trump supporters, and innocent residents just trying to eat or sleep, is increasing daily.

As Stefan Stanford recently pointed out, it appears that the party of Democrats (including the media) are prepared to whip their audience into a frenzy with election night lies, just to foment further violence in America should President Trump win his reelection.

The problem for them is they lost control of the narrative and their militant arms (BLM and Antifa), so watching the rapid escalation of the protests being seen around the country, there is a possibility that the cold civil war we have been watching over the past few years, dubbed just a “cultural war” by the media, will turn hot and get even bloodier before the 2020 Presidential election.

The image above is to show how bloody these people are getting, even with each other, because the video of the arrest and attack only showed the victim after medical care with bandages all over his face.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom is short and to the point. Democrats have lost control of their rioters, and there is no way they are going to be able to take the reins again.

Be aware, be careful and most importantly, be prepared.

Lock and load.

