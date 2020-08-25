https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/25/did-she-just-whitesplain-to-herschel-walker-alyssa-milanos-attempt-to-live-tweet-the-rnc-goes-so-wrong-freudian-slip-lol/
Alyssa Milano thought it would be a good idea to live-tweet the Republican National Convention.
Stop laughing.
We mean it.
Ok … fine.
Laugh.
It was a total sh*tshow.
Sorry, that’s an insult to sh*tshows.
Let’s just say she was a total mess.
Take for instance this tweet about Herschel Walker who thoughtfully endorsed his friend of 37 years, President Trump:
As a sports fan I’m so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice. #TrumpChaos #LiarInChief #RNCConvention
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 25, 2020
How dare that Black man support someone she disapproves of, right? What, does she think being a sports fan somehow gives her the right to ‘whitesplain’ to Walker? If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads we’d hurt ourselves.
I’m sorry @HerschelWalker doesn’t think the way you expect him to, @Alyssa_Milano. pic.twitter.com/pbH2TbVe3j
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 25, 2020
What does Alyssa Milano know about racism and social justice that would make her think she can criticize #HerschelWalker?
— Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) August 25, 2020
Hey now, she SURVIVED COVID! Sure, she’s totally balding now (omg did you see that video?!), but she SURVIVED.
Dear GAWD, she survived!
Booger doesn’t think @HerschelWalker, a black man, is able to form his own thoughts and opinions. She feels the need to “correct” him. Scratch a leftist, find a racist. https://t.co/Foj3lMASTD
— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) August 25, 2020
And since Richard Spencer joined the Democrats it all sort of makes sense now, right?
Oh, the other big blunder was what we call a ‘Freudian Slip.’ She tried to delete it, of course, but Tweeps were front and center to snag a screenshot.
For once, I agree with @Alyssa_Milano. There was too much disinformation at the DNC convention. pic.twitter.com/2vpC55TdjA
— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 25, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA
You’re correct that the #DNCConvention was full of disinformation.
— illDiscourse🧉 (@illdiscourse) August 25, 2020
Completely full of crap.
Let’s hope she continues live-tweeting during night two of the RNC.
It’s the most entertaining thing she’s done in years.
***
