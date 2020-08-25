https://hannity.com/media-room/dire-warning-man-who-escaped-castros-cuba-warns-americans-about-dangers-of-communism/

Maximo Alvarez, a man who escaped Cuba’s brutal communist regime, addressed the Republican Convention Monday night to warn Americans about the “empty promises” and dangers posed by Marxism and socialism.

“My family has escaped from totalitarianism more than once… By the grace of God I live the American dream. The greatest blessing I’ve ever had… I’m speaking to you today because my family won’t abandon what we’ve rightfully earned,” said Maximo Alvarez.

“Our President is just another family man, a friend, our elected Commander-in-Chief who puts America first,” he added. “I am here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country. I heard the promises of Fidel Castro, and I could never forget those who grew up around me who suffer, and starve, and died because they believed those empty promises.”

Man whose family escaped from Cuba, Maximo Alvarez, warns about Communism. pic.twitter.com/L8ueGl3RZo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2020

Watch the touching speech above.

BUSTED: Video Shows Bernie Praising FIDEL CASTRO, Describes Himself as a ‘SOCIALIST’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.21.19 Recently unearthed footage from 1985 shows then-Mayor Bernie Sanders describing himself as an outright “socialist” and praising Cuban Dictator Fidel Castro; saying the Latin American leader “educated the kids” and “gave them health care.” Here’s the Full 1985 Interview Where Bernie Sanders Praised Castro, Slammed Reagan, and More https://t.co/xi1kwFgeSR pic.twitter.com/77vSiAfp0O — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 21, 2019 “One of the things I think I learned on my trip, you know, as a socialist the word ‘socialism’ doesn’t frighten me […] And everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world, that all the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro,” said Sanders. “They forgot that he educated the kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society. But just because Ronald Reagan dislikes these people does not mean that the people of their own nation feel the same way,” he added. Watch the stunning admission above. COMRADE BERNIE: Sanders Says Fidel Castro’s Literacy Program ‘Not a Bad Thing!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20 Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders doubled-down on his praise of Cuba’s communist dictatorship during Tuesday night’s debate; saying Fidel Castro’s literacy programs were “not a bad thing!” “Truth is truth. If somebody in Saudi Arabia, or any country in the world, teaches illiterate people to read, you’re going to tell me that’s a bad thing? It is not,” said Bernie. “The way we are going to win in Florida -the reason I’m ahead of Trump- is to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country… The truth is we have massive inequality, the truth is working people have not seen a wage increase in 45 years,” he added. Lol Bernie after the debate defending his praise of Castro: “Dictators can do good things!” pic.twitter.com/Dbls6t1uq5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2020 Watch Sanders’ comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

