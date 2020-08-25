https://babylonbee.com/news/doctor-david-fisher-on-surviving-covidmaskskeeping-mom-out-of-a-nursing-home/

In this episode of The Babylon Bee Podcast, Kyle and Ethan talk to Dr. David Fisher, one of The Babylon Bee’s longest-tenured writers going back to the Adam Ford days when The Bee was still funny. David Fisher is a physician with Doctors Making Housecalls in Durham, NC and is board certified in family medicine, geriatrics, and palliative care. He is the author of How to Keep Mom (and Yourself) Out of a Nursing Home: Seven Keys to Keeping Your Independence. They talk about the politics and science of COVID, the myths and censorship surrounding a certain medicine that shall not be named, and how to exercise your fart holders.

Topics Discussed

Is COVID a hoax?

Do masks do anything?

What is the deal with the drug that can’t be named (the H word)?

Doc is recovering from COVID

Any thoughts on that video of “medical doctors” that is going around? Banned by Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube

Health impacts of the lockdown

Visiting loved ones in the hospital

How to keep your mom and yourself out of a nursing home

Laughter is good medicine

Subscriber Portion

“Doc Savage” answers The Babylon Bee subscriber questions that were submitted to us and not screened at all.

Also mentioned:

