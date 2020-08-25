https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/donna-brazile-triggered-plays-race-card-lashes-tammy-bruce-amazing-night-1-convention-video/

This is how you KNOW night one of the Republican National Convention was a GREAT SUCCESS!

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile absolutely lost it this morning on FOX and Friends during her interview with conservative talker Tammy Bruce.

After Tammy Bruce described the clear difference in the two parties in America — DNC Convention focus on American sins versus RNC focus on hope, gratitude and growth — Donna Brazile LOST IT!

Brazile went straight to “400 years of slavery” after Tammy spoke of the Democrat Party refusal to condemn the young Democrats rioting and looting in the streets.

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Brazile then went on to say Joe Biden was speaking to everyday Americans during the DNC convention. When?

Brazile lost it.

This must be how most Democrats are feeling today.

Day One was a HUGE success!

Via FOX and Friends:

Are Democrats getting desperate? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]