Singer-actress Bette Midler on Tuesday night mocked first lady Melania Trump’s accent after her Republican National Committee speech and referred to her as an “illegal alien,” sparking public backlash on social media.

The 74-year-old Midler criticized Trump, a Slovenian native, in a series of tweets.

““#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages,” Midler began. “Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

She later tweeted: “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Dana Loesch, a former National Rifle Association spokeswoman, was among those who admonished Midler and pointed out that Trump speaks several languages.

“Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five,” tweeted Loesch, also a talk radio and podcast host.

