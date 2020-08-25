https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/EricTrump-AGNewYork-LetitiaJames-Trump/2020/08/25/id/983830

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said he isn’t worried about the investigation the New York state attorney general is launching into the Trump Organization.

He told Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Tuesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James should recuse herself from probing the Trump family’s business practices.

“First of all, I think she needs to recuse herself, I mean I really do, and I think the ethical violations in doing what she’s doing is truly horrible,” Eric Trump told host Brian Kilmeade.

He later added that James “detests my father” and “campaigned on taking my father down.”

James campaigned on the platform that she would do whatever it takes to take Trump and his family down when she was running for the job. Eric Trump serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

James announced Monday that she is looking into whether President Trump illegally inflated his assets. She asked a judge to order Eric Trump and the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas.

The state of New York began looking into the president’s business dealings last year after his former attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the president changed the value of his assets to obtain loans, get better insurance rates and tax breaks.

“For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement. “They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath.”

“That’s why we’ve filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our office’s lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony,” she added. “These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

Eric Trump told Kilmeade he is “not at all” worried about the investigation.

“Why would you possibly comply?” he said. “Why would you possibly speak to somebody who literally campaigned on taking out your family?”

He added that this is “unfortunately the world that we now live in” because his father is “commander in chief.”

