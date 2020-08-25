https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513582-eric-trump-ny-attorney-general-should-recuse-herself-from

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpThe Hill’s Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org New York attorney general investigating Trump over financial statements Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers MORE, said Tuesday that the New York state attorney general should recuse herself from investigating the Trump family’s business practices.

Eric Trump, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade he is “not at all” worried about the investigation, which Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Monday. James said she is looking into whether President Trump illegally inflated his assets and asked a judge to order Eric Trump and the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas.

“First of all, I think she needs to recuse herself, I mean I really do, and I think the ethical violations in doing what she’s doing is truly horrible,” Eric Trump said.

“Why would you possibly comply?” he said. “Why would you possibly speak to somebody who literally campaigned on taking out your family?”

During the interview, Eric Trump said that James “detests my father” and “campaigned on taking my father down.”

“I mean this is unfortunately the world that we now live in as having somebody that is obviously commander in chief in our family,” he added.

The state investigation was opened last year after President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenGaetz uses convention speech to criticize Biden for lack of activity Dem group releases ad featuring Michael Cohen slamming Trump as GOP convention kicks off Sean Hannity advised Gaetz on deleting Cohen tweet MORE, testified in front of Congress. Cohen at the time alleged that the president had changed the value of his assets to get loans, improved insurance rates and tax breaks.

The New York attorney general on Monday accused Eric Trump of refusing to comply with a subpoena for his testimony.

“For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said in a statement. “They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath.”

“That’s why we’ve filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our office’s lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony,” she continued. “These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

