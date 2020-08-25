https://www.dailywire.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-prop-16-and-the-anti-discrimination-law-it-repeals

California voters will decide on November 3 whether to bring back affirmative action, allowing the state to consider factors like race, national origin, and gender when making decisions about public employment, public education, and public contracts. The statewide ballot measure, known as Proposition 16, would repeal an anti-discrimination law approved by the electorate nearly a quarter-century ago.

Sold as a way to “level the playing field,” the Yes on 16 campaign claims its passage would “help dismantle systemic racism and gender discrimination,” and be a “strong and effective response to the racist policies and rhetoric of the Trump White House.” However, opponents say the proposal would result in reverse discrimination.