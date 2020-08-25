https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blessed-are-the-firefighting-pilots/

This is incredible. Firefighters for the win (via @maz_jovanovich) pic.twitter.com/zdBkkrOr1o — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) August 22, 2020

Canadian Super Scoopers

It turns out this is video from last September, somewhere in Canada I believe, though it was posted on twitter Sunday with the claim of being ‘current’ and from California. I thought the footage was interesting.

I found this quote on twitter:

“Our CL415 water bomber pilots are used to filling up their planes in ponds the size of teacups in Northern Quebec. The plane is designed to refill in 14 seconds at low speeds in tight spaces. Amazing when you think about all of the things going on at once. Scoop drag wants to pull it down to the water AND the weight is increasing at 8+ lbs/gallon, add in ground effect and turbulence and there’s a lot to manage.”