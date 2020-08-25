https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513507-first-night-of-gop-convention-delivers-nearly-six-times-more-views-than-start

C-SPAN’s livestream of the first night of the Republican National Convention has attracted nearly 440,000 views, marking a substantial increase over the start of the Democratic National Convention, which drew 76,000 views.

The numbers for Monday night come ahead of traditional TV ratings from Nielsen Media Research, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Nielsen, 18.7 million people tuned in to the first night of the virtual Democratic convention from Milwaukee and Wilmington, Del. last Monday night, which featured speeches from former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaRed meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC CNN cuts away from Trump address to GOP delegates, compares him to Pontius Pilate Biden-Harris ad calls to ‘Heal America’ amid Republican convention MORE and former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio)

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE‘s speech last Thursday night was watched by 21.8 million people on TV, beating out the numbers for other major speeches at the party’s convention earlier in the week.

Still, the numbers for Biden mark a 21 percent drop from presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Biden leads Trump nationally and in North Carolina Biden holds 1-point lead over Trump in new Texas poll Red meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC MORE‘s acceptance speech at the Democratic convention in 2016. They are also more than 38 percent lower than President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE‘s acceptance speech at the Republican convention four years ago, which drew 34.9 million viewers.

Night 2 of the Republican convention will feature speeches from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death Pompeo draws criticism for convention speech from Jerusalem Pompeo: US reviewing arms sale to UAE MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpScalise touts Trump’s compassion in convention address Overnight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans conduct in-person convention roll call MORE, as well as President Trump’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpThe Hill’s Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org New York attorney general investigating Trump over financial statements Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers MORE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

