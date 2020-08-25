http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SQwsxGsGZJ0/

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez warned in her address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that the socialist agenda increasingly defining the Democrat Party would lead America “down a dark road of chaos and government control.”

Nuñez, the daughter of Cuban refugees who, she detailed, specifically left after the 1959 communist revolution to escape religious persecution, highlighted President Donald Trump’s efforts during his first term to confront the communist dictatorships plaguing Latin America in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, adding China to the list of rogue states the Trump administration has attempted to subdue. Nuñez is the first Hispanic American to hold her position, the second-highest ranking in the state.

“The fabric of our nation is in peril. Daily, the radical left systematically chisels away at the freedoms we cherish. They peddle dangerous ideologies, cower to local progressives, and normalize socialism to dismantle our constitution,” Nuñez asserted. “Let me assure you: socialism doesn’t offer opportunity. Socialism deprives. It is a falsehood that feigns promises for its masses and consistently yields only misery. President Ronald Reagan warned: ‘if we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to.’ Truer words have never been spoken.”

“We can go down a dark road of chaos and government control, or we can choose the path of freedom and opportunity that was paved by those who sacrificed everything to persevere the American dream for future generations,” Nuñez said.

As the lieutenant governor spoke, reports broke of a third night of rioting and violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, featuring American flag burnings and property destruction. Kenosha joins Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, and several other major cities experiencing leftist violence this summer. The RNC has repeatedly focused on concerns over violent protests organized by leftists.

Under President Trump’s tenure, Nuñez noted that America has experienced “historically low unemployment, record job creation, higher wages, and rising homeownership.”

“The pres is fighting to rescue American jobs and industry for places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico – jobs that were needlessly shipped overseas,” she said.

Nuñez also credited Trump for having “stood with democratic allies like Colombia” and for “confronting tyrants in countries like Venezuela, Cuba, China, and Nicaragua.”

“Let us join the president in his vow that America will never be a socialist country,” Nuñez concluded, recalling a statement Trump made in his State of the Union address this year. At the time, Trump was addressing the increasingly common use of the term “socialism” – referring to a state in which the government controls the economy, using its power to distribute wealth to whoever it deems fit – among Democrat Party members. Prior to current Democrat candidate for the presidency Joe Biden cementing his lock on the nomination, he faced stiff competition from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who does not belong to the Democrat Party but openly identifies as a socialism.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump told Congress in February. “America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

