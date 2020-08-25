http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5LXRelRwtuc/

During the Fox News Channel’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, FNC host Dana Perino said that Republicans hit “more policy areas in the first hour” of their convention “than you saw detailed in the Democratic Convention over four days.”

Perino said, “Well, I was going to say that earlier today…in the first hour of this convention, they hit so many policy areas, that — basically more policy areas in the first hour than you saw detailed in the Democratic Convention over four days. There was a lot to show about the president’s record. I think Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is a national treasure. His story is incredible, but also, he is able to show the contrast between the Republicans and the Democrats with a smile, and there’s something to be said for that.”

