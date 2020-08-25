https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/frightening-violent-blm-monsters-attack-female-reporter-threaten-steal-phone-smash-street-video/

FRIGHTENING!
This is who they are.

The violent Black Lives Matter mob attacked a female reporter in Minneapolis last night.
The screaming mob physically attacked photojournalist Rebecca Brannon, stole her phone and smashed it in the street.

Via Alpha News:

