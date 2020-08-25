https://redstate.com/joesquire/2020/08/25/cotton-to-congress-tim-scott/
About The Author
Related Posts
Legendary Tight End Antonio Gates Retires From The NFL
January 15, 2020
The United Kingdom Has Gone Mad
April 3, 2019
Hillsdale College Did Nothing Wrong
July 31, 2020
Dems Still Lost on Gun Control & Presidential Power
April 24, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy