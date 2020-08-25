https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513669-gop-convention-speakers-video-pulled-after-tweet-sharing-conspiracy-theory

A woman who was slated to speak Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention was pulled from the lineup shortly before her scheduled slot after she posted about an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory earlier in the day.

Mary Ann Mendoza, who was expected to praise President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE for his crackdown on the border and support of law enforcement, will no longer appear at the convention, the Trump campaign confirmed.

“We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week,” communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza earlier Tuesday encouraged her Twitter followers to read a thread from a conspiracy theorist associated with QAnon. The thread included anti-Semitic claims that prominent Jewish families were part of a plot to enslave the rest of the world.

The post was first reported by The Daily Beast. Mendoza has since deleted it and apologized.

“I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread,” she tweeted. “My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

Mendoza is an “angel mom” whose son, a police officer, was killed by a drunk driver who was in the country illegally. She has previously shared other anti-Semitic conspiracies.

According to excerpts of her prepared remarks, she was expected to say that Trump “is the first political leader we’ve ever seen take on the radical Left to finally secure our border and to end illegal immigration since day one. I’ve met him many times and I know what’s in his heart . . . I know what he hopes and dreams for this country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

