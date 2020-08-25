https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513602-gop-conventions-first-night-draws-fewer-viewers-than-democratic-kickoff

The Republican National Convention averaged 15.9 million viewers on its opening night, falling short of the 18.7 million who tuned in for the beginning of last week’s Democratic convention, according to Nielsen Media Research figures released Tuesday.

TV viewership on Monday was down 28 percent from the first night of the 2016 GOP convention, the same decline from four years ago for Democrats.

Fox News led all networks on Monday with 7.06 million viewers in the 10 p.m. EDT hour, when former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one Tim Scott invokes Breonna Taylor, George Floyd in Trump convention speech MORE (R) and Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one Tim Scott invokes Breonna Taylor, George Floyd in Trump convention speech MORE (R-S.C.) were among those giving speeches.

CNN was second with 2.009 million viewers, followed by ABC with 1.978 million.

Fox alone beat out combined viewers from CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC.

The figures released by Nielsen do not include livestream data. C-SPAN’s livestream of the first night of the GOP convention attracted nearly 440,000 views, a substantial increase over the 76,000 views for the start of the Democratic convention.

The second night of the Republican convention will feature speeches from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death Pompeo draws criticism for convention speech from Jerusalem Pompeo: US reviewing arms sale to UAE MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpScalise touts Trump’s compassion in convention address Overnight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans conduct in-person convention roll call MORE, as well as President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE‘s son Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpThe Hill’s Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org New York attorney general investigating Trump over financial statements Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers MORE.

