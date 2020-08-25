https://www.dailywire.com/news/governor-of-wisconsin-defends-decision-to-deploy-national-guard-claims-military-is-there-to-protect-protesters

Wisconsin’s governor Tony Evers has declared a “state of emergency” in the state following two days of violent and destructive unrest, has set a curfew, and announced Tuesday morning that he is activating the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in keeping the peace in key cities like Madison, Milwaukee, and Kenosha.

Evers, a Democrat, insisted in his statement activating the Guard, however, that their job will be to “protect protesters” not to defend Wisconsin cities from looting and arson.

“Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions,” Milwaukee’s Fox affiliate reported Tuesday.

The governor, however, elaborated in his own missive.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said. “Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe.”

“This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely,” he added.

He then implored protesters to demonstrate “peacefully.”

“Tonight, and in the days ahead, if you are going to protest, please do so peacefully and safely,” he said. “Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”

The unrest, of course, comes in response to a police-involved shooting in Kenosha. Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot at least seven times in the back after an altercation with officers who had been called to the scene of a domestic disturbance. In a now-viral video, Blake is seen breaking free following a scuffle with several officers. As he reaches down into the open drivers-side door of a gray SUV, a Kenosha police officer, holding Blake by the back of the shirt, opens fire, severely wounding him.

Blake remains in critical condition following the incident. His family reported Tuesday that doctors believe Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Evers initially condemned police and largely encouraged protesters.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said in a statement released Sunday night.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith,” he continued. “And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.”

Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Madison, Wisconsin, will all likely be under curfew Tuesday night.

RELATED: Wisconsin Democrat Governor Criticizes Police While Saying Details Are Not Known In Shooting Case

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

