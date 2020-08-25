https://www.dailywire.com/news/gracious-melania-offers-unifying-rnc-speech-in-contrast-with-michelle-obamas-dark-dnc-speech

On Tuesday night, First Lady Melania Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC), offering a unifying, gracious, and inspiring speech to the American people.

During the outdoor speech, Mrs. Trump repeatedly praised our nation, thanked the American people for stepping up during the pandemic and putting country first, and challenged us to recognize differing perspectives to find unity.

The speech ran in stark contrast with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), last week, where Mrs. Obama begged the American people to vote in November as she outlined her disdain for Republicans and President Trump, whom she described as “in over his head.”

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can; and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election,” Obama warned voters.

Trump, who seldom discusses her own personal journey with the public, recalled her goal of achieving the American Dream and becoming a U.S. citizen after she thanked the American people for taking a chance on her husband, a businessman who never worked in politics.

Trump said she always dreamed of living in the land of the free and working in the fashion world, but she wanted more than that. She wanted to become a citizen. And after arriving her at age 26, it took Mrs. Trump years to make that dream a reality.

“It was one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said, noting that it’s a “privilege” to live here.

FLOTUS then thanked her parents. “It is because of you that I am standing here today,” she said.

Mrs. Trump also thanked the American people for stepping up during the pandemic, whereas Mrs. Obama went out of her way to blame President Trump for allegedly bungling policy, though he was praised by top Democrats for his leadership.

POTUS “will not stop fighting until there is effective treatment or a vaccine,” Mrs. Trump asserted, thanking healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and teachers for stepping up “despite the risk to yourself and your own families.”

“You put your country first,” the First Lady praised, noting of the businesses and volunteers that stepped in to help, too. “It has been inspiring to see what the people of our great nation will do for each other.”

The First Lady also urged U.S. citizens to look at things from all perspectives, to practice civility, and live up to our American ideals. Violence and looting must stop, she added, and we must never make assumption based on someone’s skin color.

“We are one nation under God, and we need to cherish one another,” Mrs. Trump closed.

Earlier in the day, the First Lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that Mrs. Trump’s speech “is going to be very positive and uplifting, which is her signature,” the network reported.

“She wants to look forward,” Grisham said during an appearance on “The Daily Briefing” with host Dana Perino. “She wants to talk about what she as First Lady plans to do when the president wins another 4 years. But she also wants to lay out for the American people why it’s so important the president becomes re-elected. There will be some personal anecdotes and I think people will be surprised at how great the speech is.”

Mrs. Trump is known for her “BE BEST” initiative, which includes work concerning the devastating opioid epidemic.

“The mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health. BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse,” the White House outlines. “BE BEST will champion the many successful well-being programs that provide children with the tools and skills required for emotional, social, and physical health. The campaign will also promote established organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face growing up in the modern world.”

Relate: WATCH: Former Planned Parenthood Exec Abby Johnson Details Gruesome Truth About Abortion At RNC

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

