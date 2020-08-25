https://pjmedia.com/election/megan-fox/2020/08/25/guilfoylechallenge-people-are-reenacting-kimberly-guilfoyles-bombastic-speech-and-its-hilarious-n840534

Kimberly Guilfoyle set the internet aflame after her extremely loud speech at the Republican National Convention. She screeched and flailed her arms over what would have been good content but was mostly lost under a jarring presentation. Let’s give her credit for launching some great laughs, though. All press is good press so if you’ve made the world laugh, you’ve at least put the spotlight on the RNC, which has definitely been more exciting than the Democrat snooze telethon to raise awareness about Trump Derangement Syndrome that we watched last week.

Twitter users have started using #GuilfoyleChallenge and posting videos of themselves imitating Guilfoyle’s big moment..at the top of their voices. I’m not going to lie: it’s hilarious.

I just found out last night that Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom and apparently they liked to pose for magazines together in a Trumpian fashion. Did you know this?

So, the #GuilfoyleChallenge is not posing on the floor in an evening gown with Gavin Newsom? pic.twitter.com/4vaMr2NTmQ — 🇺🇸Riogirl9909🇵🇹 (@riogirl9909) August 25, 2020

This guy could give Howard Dean a run for his money.

This lady is trying but she’s going to need a lot more breath from the diaphragm to get the right volume.

@quinniebeth with her contribution to the #Guilfoylechallenge My wife is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/NUpFiQkved — Caleb McMurtrey (@CalebBMcMurtrey) August 25, 2020

It’s only fair that the GOP has it’s own “Howard Dean scream” moment and boy, did they! But the winner of this contest is this man who woke up his sleeping daughter with his rendition of the overly passionate speech. I may have to try this on the first day of school. Well done, sir. Well done!

It’s okay to laugh at ourselves. The DNC was so boring I was near tears. I would much rather be laughing and I’m willing to bet that Guilfoyle’s break-out comedy routine is going to boost numbers for the rest of the week. What will they come up with next? Don’t forget to follow PJ Media’s live coverage of the RNC every night this week!

