The white supremacist who murdered 51 people during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment without parole.

Brenton Tarrant, who live-streamed his heinous actions last year, had previously pleaded guilty to 51 murder counts, 40 attempted murder counts and to committing a terrorist act, according to the Washington Post, which described the High Court’s sentence as the strongest ever levied since the country in 1961 did away with the death penalty for murder.

Tarrant carried out the attacks at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Center.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, who was able to chase the gunman away from Linwood Islamic Center during the incident, informed Tarrant on Wednesday that he “should thank God on that day that I didn’t catch you. This government would save a lot of money.”

