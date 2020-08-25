https://hannity.com/media-room/haley-on-biden-joe-will-be-whoever-bernie-sanders-and-aoc-tell-him-to-be/

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called-out Joe Biden Tuesday after her speech at the RNC; saying the former Vice President will simply be a puppet for the far-left and radical lawmakers in Congress.

“Joe Biden may have been a moderate a few decades ago, but you can’t raise taxes on 82% of Americans when we’re coming out of the CoVID situation and say you’re a moderate,” said Nikki Haley.

“The truth is that Biden is going to be whoever Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC tell him to be. We’ve seen that, we’ve seen him flip-flop on the issues,” she added. “Our economy can’t afford it.”

Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the radical left! “The truth is that Biden is going to be whoever Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC tell him to be.” – @NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/klO3vcajvt — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2020

Watch Haley’s comments above.

BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.” “Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden. Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

