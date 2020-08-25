https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nikkihaley-trump-pence/2020/08/25/id/983819

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday that she would be open to returning to the Trump administration if the president is reelected.

However, the former South Carolina governor said she has not talked to President Donald Trump about the prospect and that at the moment the most important task is that “we want to see the president and Vice President Pence get over the finish line in November.”

She added, however, “that certainly any chance there is to serve our country, I want to do it.”

Haley added that speculation about her taking over the position of vice president was “nonsense,” insisting Pence “is a dear friend, he’s done a great job. He’s been loyal to the president, and the American people should be very proud.”

Haley, who spoke at the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, has been touted by many as a favorite to run for president in 2024, but she said “It’s too soon to tell any of that right now.”

Haley said this week the RNC will be about all that Trump has achieved in his first term and “the progress that can be built on that” if he is reelected.

She also said Biden cannot claim to be a moderate on economic issues when he is for many policies pushed by the Democrats’ progressive wing, something that she said the American economy cannot handle if it wants to grow.

Regarding foreign policy, Haley said the most important aspect of Trump’s policy was that he made very clear what the U.S. was for and against, as opposed to the indecisiveness of the Obama administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

