The political Left have always had an obsession for keeping failing industries alive. In some cases, industries are kept synthetically afloat due to pressure from overly powerful and aggressive unions. Margaret Thatcher faced such a battle in the United Kingdom during the infamous 1984 Miners strike that brought the country to a standstill, despite the fact that the coal industry was in obvious and irreversible decline.

In other cases, industries become objects of political and, bizarrely, moral significance. Fueled by a conspiratorial Democratic Party as we approach the presidential election in November, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has become the recipient of the Left’s latest bout of disingenuous adoration.