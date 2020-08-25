https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/25/heres-how-the-left-is-trying-to-downplay-the-inspiring-pardon-of-jon-ponder-by-president-trump/

Tuesday during the Republican National Convention, President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, and the Left really had to stretch to make such an inspiring story into something bad while acknowledging it was the right thing to do.

President Trump pardons Jon Ponder before Night 2 of the #RepublicanConvention: “I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream.” https://t.co/AYG9neorp4 pic.twitter.com/9oZE5t2CZL — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

A mesmerizing story of redemption: Trump just pardoned Jon Ponder, a former criminal, after he worked with the arresting FBI agent to turn his life around — and they started a nonprofit to help ex-cons rebuild their lives. He and the agent r now best friends!#RNC2020 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 26, 2020

The idea of individual responsibility and the accompanying reality that anyone in America can build the life they want—regardless of current or former situation—is severely underrated. It’s why we mustn’t let the ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’ cloud our judgement of others. https://t.co/77mUbrlQ54 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 26, 2020

Trump just pardoned a former criminal, after he and his arresting FBI agent told the story of how he turned his life around. The FBI agent and former bank robber are now best friends. What a story. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 26, 2020

While in prison Jon Ponder found Christ, who transformed Ponder’s life, leading Ponder to start a successful program with the FBI agent who arrested him to help former inmates lead productive, fulfilling lives after prison. What a story. https://t.co/s9AvtbSzt6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2020

Left-wing media are currently trying to cancel Jon Ponder—a black Christian man who was just pardoned—and the organization he started to help former inmates reintegrate into normal life after prison. Why? Deranged Democrat media want to punish Ponder for supporting Trump. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2020

It was quite the story. So how was the media going to spin it? The New York Times’ Kenneth P. Vogel wondered if Ponder should be participating in partisan politics:

JON PONDER’s story is inspirational. But should he be endorsing a candidate for president while being identified as the founder & CEO of Hope for Prisoners, which — as a 501(c)(3) non-partisan non-profit group — is barred from participating in partisan politics? pic.twitter.com/HwFK1z8KlG — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 26, 2020

So weak. Tons of people “endorse” candidates who are also founders of non-profits, including Michelle Obama. https://t.co/z3qyOpBkyC — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 26, 2020

Imagine being this person, who apparently had no problem with board members of the Clinton Foundation, also a 501(c)(3), actively campaigning for Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Y80X9D7wT7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2020

Michelle Obama founded “When We All Vote”, a 501(c)3. I believe she endorsed a candidate this election. — Luke Stibbs (@LukeStibbs) August 26, 2020

The Center for American Progress is a 501(c)(3). https://t.co/njWfRn4jzh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020

The Clinton Foundation is a 501(c)(3). https://t.co/njWfRn4jzh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020

The Obama Foundation is a 501(c)(3). https://t.co/njWfRn4jzh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2020

CNN commentator David Axelrod too praised the segment, but with a disclaimer:

Couldn’t agree more with what @VanJones68 just said so eloquently on @CNN. The pardon was just. The story was compelling. The exploitation of it as an event at a political convention it cheapened it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 26, 2020

You are a sad little man. https://t.co/HxxfGTy3bX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 26, 2020

Imagine being this bitter and sad. https://t.co/BxpeHFSdMD — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) August 26, 2020

“I’m mad that a politician I hate is getting credit for doing good things.” https://t.co/LtBxmhI7px — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2020

Thank God Obama never exploited stuff he did for political gain. He was like Jesus in that way.https://t.co/P3SWK80hf1 — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) August 26, 2020

It wouldn’t have been covered by MSM otherwise. — 🇺🇸Conservative🇺🇸 (@kj5nmyb) August 26, 2020

A witness of grace and redemption is not exploitation and never cheap. — Gerry Moore (@Gerryinpa) August 26, 2020

Video: CNN has left the #GOPConvention to SLAM the pardoning of Jon Cooper as a political stunt and thus a distraction. pic.twitter.com/f67BHGoEr8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2020

CNN wants to keep a black man as a felon… to own the right. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 26, 2020

Ask Jon if he is happy, millions of people, saw his life redeemed? — Dan Olson (@DanOlson906) August 26, 2020

Who cares what @CNN or their heartless hacks have to say? Not me! How about you? — Damn it Janet ❤️🇺🇸 (@JanetSYoung1) August 26, 2020

@AC360 you should be elated: A black man just received a Presidential Pardon after turning his life around. You hypocrite. You “pretend to care” yet complain when good happens — 💃🏻RedPilledLatina💃🏻 (@MJusticeinoc) August 26, 2020

Obama NEVER politicized anything. — Lowbush Lightning (@docand2611) August 26, 2020

It’s going to be tough for the Democrats to watch these inspirational stories all week after their sad Zoom telethon.

