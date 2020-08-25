https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/25/heres-how-the-left-is-trying-to-downplay-the-inspiring-pardon-of-jon-ponder-by-president-trump/

Tuesday during the Republican National Convention, President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, and the Left really had to stretch to make such an inspiring story into something bad while acknowledging it was the right thing to do.

It was quite the story. So how was the media going to spin it? The New York Times’ Kenneth P. Vogel wondered if Ponder should be participating in partisan politics:

CNN commentator David Axelrod too praised the segment, but with a disclaimer:

It’s going to be tough for the Democrats to watch these inspirational stories all week after their sad Zoom telethon.

