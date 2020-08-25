https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-kim-klaciks-convention-speech/

A straightforward sincere statement made by a woman who can clearly articulate and convey a feeling of hope and pride to her fellow Americans of Baltimore.

That hope is on the horizon and there is a new day coming for all who wish to participate in this Republic that wish to build a future for themselves and their children.

A beautiful person who clearly spoke from the heart, thereby revealing the beauty inside she possesses exemplifying her love for humankind and the future we can all build together if we stick together and realize the potential we have in front of us if we vote for the best leader we have had in our lifetime….DONALD JOHN TRUMP!

🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸2020🇺🇸KAG🇺🇸2020🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸

