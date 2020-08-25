https://www.dailywire.com/news/herschel-walker-i-have-seen-racism-up-close-i-know-what-it-is-and-it-isnt-donald-trump

On Monday night, Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who won the trophy at the University of Georgia before starring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, spoke at the Republican National Convention, where he stated of President Trump, “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

“I’m Herschel Walker,” he began. “Most of you know me as a football player. I’m also a father, a man of faith, and a very good judge of character. I have known Donald Trump for 37 years. And I don’t mean we just casually ran into each other from time to time. I’m talking about a deep personal friendship.”

Walker spoke of Trump’s ownership of the New Jersey Generals: “I watched him as the owner of a professional football team. Right after he bought the team, he set out to learn. He learned about the history of the team, the players, the coaches. Every detail. Then he used what he learned to make the team better.”

“I watched him in the board room,” he continued. “He could be in the middle of a big meeting, but if one of his kids was on the phone, he dropped everything to take the call. He taught me that family should be your top priority.”

Walker stated, “I watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean. They cook. They build. They drive. They deliver. He told me, ‘Herschel, make an effort to get to know people. Remember their names.’ That stuck with me.”

“One time, I had planned to take his kids to Disney World with my family,” Walker recalled. “At the last minute, Donald said he’d like to join us. So there he was, in a business suit, on the ‘It’s a Small World’ ride. That was something to see. It just shows you what a caring, loving father he is.”

Walker said, “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Walker turned to the accusations that Trump didn’t care about “social justice.” He asserted:

Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump. He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey. He keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field. Some people don’t like his style…the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either. But that’s how you get the job done.

Walker concluded, “I pray every night, ‘God, give him some more time. Give him four more years.’ He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself and under constant attack. But there is more work to do. If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your President. He’s my President and I’m blessed to call him friend.”

What a classic speech by legendary @HerschelWalker — unreal. Will be fun to see him do all the network interviews tomorrow about the @realDonaldTrump – on with @andersoncooper @donlemon @MorningJoe and @TheView etc. He’ll be a great guest. Inspiring. From any side of the aisle. https://t.co/25gXzq60Mi — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) August 25, 2020

