https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/08/25/hillary-clinton-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances-n841416

Hillary Clinton said on Showtime’s “The Circus” that Joe Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” because of probable delays in mail-in voting.

Clinton talked about a conspiracy theory involving Republicans sabotaging the election and said that Biden should stay focused on the end result. How Republicans are going to sabotage the election, she wasn’t too clear about. But for a political party that warns on a nearly daily basis that Donald Trump will never concede defeat, it’s certainly a curious thing to say, don’t you think?

The Hill:

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus.” “I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, alleged. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

They are going to count every vote and keep counting, and then count some more until Biden wins. Their “massive legal operation” will challenge every deadline to accept absentee ballots. They will challenge rejected ballots. Ballots that are received two weeks after the deadline will be fought for. Ballots will be found, and lost, and found again.

Democrats believe Republicans should just sit down, shut up, and let them do all the counting. Any attempt to fight back is “suppressing the vote.”

Maybe Trump should just leave office now and get a head start on building that new TV network he wants to start.

Hillary gave an example of evil Republicans “messing up” the ballots during the April Wisconsin primary.

National Review:

“But because courts had ordered absentee ballots to be counted if they were postmarked on election day, Democrats actually won some important races there,” she said. While Republicans had pushed back against Democratic governor Tony Evers’ proposal to mail almost every voter in the state an absentee ballot application, more than 80 percent of GOP members in the Wisconsin Legislature voted by mail in April.

What good are rules when Democrats want to break them? Deadlines aren’t really “deadlines.” They’re suggestions, not the law. Find a judge eager to make his own laws from the bench and you can get any result you want.

Clinton ranted on about how Republicans are going to screw up the election for Democrats.

“We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places,” Clinton said, urging people to become poll workers in November.

First of all, it’s illegal to politic within 50 feet of a polling place. Second, who was it that was charged with voter intimidation in Philadelphia in 2008? It was the New Black Panther Party. The charges were later dropped by the Obama justice department but it was a clear case of voter intimidation, as the NBP members screamed racial epithets at white voters while standing in front of the precinct wearing military fatigues.

Trump urged Republicans to volunteer to be poll watchers — just like Hillary did. But Orange Man bad and Democrats good. That just about sums it up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

