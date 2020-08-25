https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513527-hillary-clinton-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances

Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Biden leads Trump nationally and in North Carolina Biden holds 1-point lead over Trump in new Texas poll Red meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC MORE said in a new interview that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE “should not concede under any circumstances” because she believes the final results in November’s election are “going to drag out” due to mail-in voting.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, alleged. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

In a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE told delegates that expansion of access to mail-in voting was politically driven.

“What they’re doing is using COVID to steal an election,” Trump argued. “They’re using COVID to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election. We can’t do that.”

Many political observers have said it is unlikely a winner will be able to be declared on Election Day due to the delays that come with mail-in voting.

