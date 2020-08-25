https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clinton-biden-trump-election/2020/08/25/id/983770

Hillary Clinton is calling for Joe Biden not to concede to President Donald Trump if he is trailing on election night.

Clinton made her comments during an interview on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said.

“Look it’s going to be a close election.”

A video excerpt of Clinton’s interview was tweeted out by The Recount.

In the interview, Clinton blasted Republicans.

“I think that they have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward,” she said. “One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day.”

“So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” Clinton said.

“We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places. This is a big organizational challenge, but at least we know more about what they are going to do,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump said last week the only way he’d lose the presidential election if it was “rigged.”

