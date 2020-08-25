http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/h-iDdLVANKo/

Hillary Clinton said on Monday that Joe Biden should not concede the presidential election “under any circumstances,” an idea she dubbed “a direct threat to our democracy” in 2016.

Clinton told former communications director Jennifer Palmieri that Democrats “have to have a massive legal operation” on Election Day “and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

“We have to have poll workers and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places, this is a big organizational challenge,” she said.

“But at least we know more about what they’re going to do. And Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” she continued as Palmieri raised her hands in joy, “Because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

In 2016, Clinton chided Trump for saying he would not necessarily accept the election results during a debate.

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

“Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election,” she huffed. “That’s a direct threat to our democracy.”

