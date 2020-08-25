https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-clinton-joe-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances

Hillary Clinton thinks Joe Biden will “eventually” win the presidential election, and if he doesn’t win right away, he should “not concede under any circumstances.”

The two-time loser sat down with Jennifer Palmieri, her campaign’s former communications director, for “The Circus” program on Showtime, where she urged Democrats to fight until Biden wins the 2020 election.

“If it’s a close election — let’s say Biden ‘wins’ — what do you think Trump will do?” Palmieri asked Clinton.

Clinton suggested that Trump and his administration have several scenarios, one of which is “messing up absentee balloting… so that they then get a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day.”

But Hillary said the Biden campaign is preparing for a lengthy legal battle after the election.

“We’ve gotta’ have a massive legal operation, I know the Biden campaign is working on that,” Hillary said. “We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to, be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places. … At least we know more now about what they’re going to do.”

Then Clinton made this statement: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is gonna’ drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

Hillary also inadvertently called Trump the “strong guy.”

“The only way they can win is by either suppressing or stopping voting or outright intimidating people into feeling they have to go with the strong guy to stand up against all these threats that Trump is going to gin up to scare people,” she said.

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

Democrats put Clinton front and center again last week at the convention, where she blamed voters for her loss.

“For four years people have told me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could do it all over.’ Or worse, ‘I should’ve voted,’” Clinton said in her speech, targeting those who never showed up to support her. “This can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election.”

Clinton then reversed course and again said she pretty much won last time around, winning more popular votes than Trump.

“Don’t forget Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose – take it from me,” she said with a laugh.

Then she called Trump a thief.

“So we need numbers overwhelmingly, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory,” she said somberly.

And then she claimed Trump colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, despite the findings of a two-year, $35 million investigation, which showed no collusion.

“Vote to make sure we — not a foreign adversary — choose our president,” Hillary said.

