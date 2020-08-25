http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gppKtOSVxCU/

Hollywood elites expressed disgust and even physical revulsion during the first night of the Republican National Convention, ruthlessly mocking the evening’s speakers for supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump. “Is it just me or is anyone else throwing up right now?” Rob Reiner asked at the top of the broadcast.

Celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Bette Midler, Dave Bautista, and anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin joined in the mockery, providing snarky commentary of Monday’s virtual convention. Many of those same stars were quiet during last week’s Democratic National Convention in the latest indication that the left’s hatred of Trump outweighs their passion for Joe Biden.

Rob Reiner asked if anyone else is “throwing up right now?” at the start of Monday’s convention.

Is it just me or is anyone else throwing up right now? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 25, 2020

Bette Midler, who live tweeted the RNC’s first night, falsely claimed that “Trump delivered zero,” omitting the president’s accomplishments in trade, jobs, immigration, the Middle East, and the border wall.

Trump delivered zero. The #GOP WILL NEVER ALLOW AFRICAN AMERICANS TO GET AHEAD. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Actors Alec Baldwin, Dave Bautista and Mia Farrow mocked Mark and Patty McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who used firearms to defend their home against Black Lives Matter protestors.

I believe that if she has any more botox, she will need an emergency federal bailout. https://t.co/rOMA3wd2Ro — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 25, 2020

OMG this shit actually happened!! Right up there with Rush Limbaugh receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Such a mockery https://t.co/Bx0TpTQcYE — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 25, 2020

The protestors were not on the McCloskey’s property but were marching lawfully down the https://t.co/F8SBXHquJu reach the mayor. The McCloskeys, brandishing guns, threatened unarmed peaceful protestors. #LockThemUp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 25, 2020

The View host Joy Behar claimed that the far-left MSNBC “is fact checking all these liars.”

MSNBC is fact checking all these liars. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 25, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei posted a fact check of President Trump during the RNC.

The #RNCConvention2020‘s claims that Donald has kept his promises is laughable. What other promises has he broken, friends? Let us count the ways. pic.twitter.com/KLdFpaIoAw — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2020

Jon Cryer called the RNC “stomach churning” and claimed he donated $200. “It’s worth it not to watch anymore.”

I lasted 20 minutes and then just donated $2000. It’s worth it not to watch anymore. https://t.co/bDCUZmYIxq — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 25, 2020

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander mocked Kimberly Guilfoyle’s impassioned speech.

Watching Guilfoyle but hearing Eva Peron. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 25, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry echoed Rob Reiner’s vomit-themed joke.

It’s been 30 seconds into the Republican Convention and I’m already throwing up into my mouth. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 25, 2020

Actor Josh Charles quipped that Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen should produce the RNC.

They should have just let Sacha Baron Cohen produce this thing. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 25, 2020

Actress Lori Petty called the president “completely insane.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes quipped “I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness.”

I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness. #RNC — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 25, 2020

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee joked that the RNC’s speakers resemble “anyone who’s ever been thrown out of fraternity for being too into hazing.”

Anyone who’s ever been thrown out of a fraternity for being too into hazing is speaking at tonight’s RNC. #RNCConvention2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 25, 2020

Musician Ben Lee attacked Donald Trump, Jr.’s speech, claiming withoout evidence that he looked “pretty tweaked right now.”

Daddy’s fancy boy looking pretty tweaked right now #rnc2020 #trumpchaos — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) August 25, 2020

Trump nemesis Kathy Griffin mocked the president for inviting former hostages to speak during the convention.

T). Trump is now holding some hostages hostage. Really. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/5Sw95XBLZQ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 25, 2020

