While Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents are busy trying to pick up the pieces of their city as it burns, the New York Times would like to take this time to report that this all stemmed from “peaceful marches”:

Look, New York Times. We get that you want to show that you’re down with the struggle, but if you’ve got to twist yourself into a pretzel to do it, maybe you should rethink some things.

