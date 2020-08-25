https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/hurricane-laura-projected-reach-category-4-hit-louisiana-texas-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hurricane Laura is intensifying and forecast to potentially become a Category 4 hurricane, moving toward the Gulf Coast shoreline with landfall projected for Thursday morning.

The storm was ungraded overnight Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane – gaining strength as it gathers water and wind in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm as of early Wednesday was projected to hit between Louisiana and Texas.

“We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas,” Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. “What doesn’t get blown down by the wind could easily get knocked down by the rising ocean waters pushing well inland.”

