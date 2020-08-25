https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/i-hope-to-god-you-lose-self-described-pro-choicer-kirstie-alley-goes-off-on-dangerous-kamala-harris-over-later-term-abortion/

This 2018 tweet from Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has been making the rounds lately:

The tweet may be over 2 1/2 years old, but it’s good to be reminded of the sorts of policies that Harris supports, given that if Joe Biden wins in November, she’ll be the de facto POTUS.

Actress Kirstie Alley may have missed Harris’ fake “women’s rights and reproductive health” campaign the first time around, but now that it’s come to her attention, she’s absolutely disgusted:

Alley’s right: Kamala Harris isn’t standing for women’s rights so much as she’s standing against the unborn.

Thank you to Kirstie Alley for speaking out for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Amen.

