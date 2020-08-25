https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shot-kind-unhinged-rhetoric-steve-scalise-lashes-pelosi-hateful-domestic-enemies-slur-video/

On June 14, 2017, an unhinged leftist targeted and shot several Republican lawmakers, including House Whip Steve Scalise, playing baseball in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooter James Hodgkinson was a committed and angry leftist.

Steve Scalise barely survived and went through months of rehab after the attempted assassination.

On Monday, on the first day of the RNC in North Carolina, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Republicans “enemies of the state.” It was a not so subtle dog whistle to the violent left.

Following her disgusting remarks Rep. Steve Scalise lashed out at the irresponsible House Speaker.

Nancy Pelosi has yet to condemn the far left rioting, looting and violence in America’s cities.

She will go down as the most despicable Speakers in US history.

