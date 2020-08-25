https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-soon-can-we-deport-jeff-flake/

Did you know that dandruff is a yeast-like fungus? Jeff Dandruff, and all his GOP colleagues turning to the Democrats, have been assassins in hiding. They could have Virtue signaled with the first Black President.

They deliberately chose this time to vote Democrat- when the Democrat Party has prepared the most destructive, radical, oppressive, Marxist platform ever presented to the American Electorate.

They will be voting for Green New Deal, defunding the police/closing precincts, bloodthirsty mobs, rioters, arson, looting, strategic violence against innocent residents of American cities and towns, for BLM and antifa deliberate murder of small children with semiautomatic rifles, and abortion after birth. That’s just the stuff we already know about.

Go to hell.

