[embedded content]

Jim Jordan goes POSTAL on Democrats

Reaction on twitter…

Was it the Postal Service’s fault:

-That it took New York six weeks to count votes in their Democratic primary? No.

That New Jersey was still counting ballots four weeks after their primary? No.

That it took the Democrats a month to figure out who won the Iowa Caucuses? No. pic.twitter.com/aqZwz8mAZ9

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 24, 2020