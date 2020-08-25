http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kjiGx9sdODc/

Maximo Alvarez, the Florida business owner who delivered an inspiring speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday night, received the congratulations of the Job Creators Network (JCN), of which he is a member.

Alvarez, who fled communist Cuba as a child, praised President Donald Trump and warned Americans about the dangers of socialism.

C-SPAN

“All of us at JCN congratulate Maximo on his fantastic speech,” Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of JCN, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that a JCN member was able to address a national audience about the dangers of socialism and the benefits of capitalism.”

Ortiz noted JCN’s theme is “Socialism takes, Capitalism creates.”

He continued:

And Maximo is an excellent messenger, having experienced the disaster of socialism in his native Cuba and the unrivaled opportunities of capitalism in his adopted home of America. The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. The Democrats, led by Joe Biden and AOC, are advancing a socialist economic agenda that would cripple freedom and send our economy into depression. President Trump, on the other hand, wants to empower the private sector, led by our small business community. That was the reason he delivered the best economy in history, prior to the pandemic.

Alvarez, founder of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, referred to the agenda of the Democrat Party, represented by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as “false promises – spread the wealth, defund the police, trust a socialist state more than your family and your community.”

“President Trump is fighting the forces of anarchy and communism,” Alvarez continued. “And I know he will continue to do just that. And what about his opponent? I have no doubt they will hand the country over to those dangerous forces.”

