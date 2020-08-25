http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/awWFxTVwQYo/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden released a 2020 campaign attack ad via Twitter on Tuesday night featuring Kimberly Guilfoyle’s words during the RNC: “The best is yet to come.”

The Joe Biden ad begins by quoting Donald Trump Jr. saying, “We’re here to talk about the great American story,” before launching into claims of “historic unemployment” at 16.8 million jobs lost in three weeks.

When they say “the best is yet to come,” that’s a threat. pic.twitter.com/SoKKF9KQYO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

The ad then quotes Guilfoyle saying, “This is a battle for the soul of America,” as the caption above reads, “a failure of moral leadership.”

The ad then continues, stating that across the country, healthcare workers are dealing with a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) with the caption reading, “frontline workers without PPE.”

“This president has a record of strength and success,” the ad continues before it cuts to President Donald Trump saying, “They are dying, it’s true. It is what it is.”

The ad then states the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. The CDC official death count of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is 177,011 as of Tuesday night.

The ad then closes with Guilfoyle saying, “The best is yet to come,” before cutting to a Biden-Harris logo.

