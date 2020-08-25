https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/25/joe-lockhart-analyst-for-cable-net-that-settled-defamation-lawsuit-from-nick-sandmann-didnt-watch-that-snot-nose-entitled-kid-from-kentucky-speak-at-the-republican-convention/

Former Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann, who has so far gotten defamation settlements from CNN and the Washington Post, spoke at the Republican convention Tuesday night:

Former Bill Clinton press secretary and current CNN analyst Joe Lockhart didn’t want to see it:

CNN, one of the media outlets that reached a settlement with Sandmann after his defamation lawsuit, carried his speech live:

