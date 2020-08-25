https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/25/joe-lockhart-analyst-for-cable-net-that-settled-defamation-lawsuit-from-nick-sandmann-didnt-watch-that-snot-nose-entitled-kid-from-kentucky-speak-at-the-republican-convention/

Former Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann, who has so far gotten defamation settlements from CNN and the Washington Post, spoke at the Republican convention Tuesday night:

WATCH: Nick Sandmann’s full remarks at #RepublicanConvention: “Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated, or even threatened.” Sandman closes remarks putting on a #MAGA hat. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/G2PChAc0t6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

Former Bill Clinton press secretary and current CNN analyst Joe Lockhart didn’t want to see it:

I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Oh really?

CNN’s legal team may not appreciate your moronic opinion — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) August 26, 2020

Full disclosure:

FYI Joe Lockhart is an analyst for CNN, which earlier this year settled a lawsuit with teenager Nick Sandmann for their irresponsible attacks on him. https://t.co/7HyjksaaEU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 26, 2020

CNN, one of the media outlets that reached a settlement with Sandmann after his defamation lawsuit, carried his speech live:

Nick had the effect the Trump team expected and wanted. https://t.co/a3C93urWg0 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 26, 2020

That’s true.

CNN broadcasting this Nicholas Sandmann segment is amazing. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 26, 2020

It’s Nick Sandman–the highest paid member of CNN! You love to see it. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 26, 2020

keep talking and you’ll probably end up paying for his college. https://t.co/iiicTH6wgH — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 26, 2020

Now this is awesome – CNN is carrying this – as Don Lemon and all the other media people who defamed Nick Sandman are shown. Now the story of hate from the MSM is told. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 26, 2020

Joe’s mad that Nick Sandmann gets a bigger paycheck from CNN than he does. https://t.co/yLe9mETczW — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 26, 2020

Nick Sandmann, high school graduate and owner of CNN. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 26, 2020

What do you bet Jeff Zucker & the anchors at CNN are pooping their pants watching Nick Sandmann who successfully sued CNN for cowardly, defamatory, & utterly false reporting about an innocent teen! I love that kid! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 26, 2020

Nicholas Sandman: “I would not be cancelled. I fought back and I won a victory.” Hurt much @cnn and @washingtonpost? — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 26, 2020

You think Don Lemon is mad that CNN pays Nick Sandmann more than him? — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 26, 2020

LOL.

