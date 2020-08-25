https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/julian-assange-prison-wikileaks-london/2020/08/25/id/983840

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is “a lot thinner” and “in a lot of pain,” his partner, Stella Moris, told PA Media after her first visit to him in London’s Belmarsh Prison is about six months.

Assange, who is currently awaiting an extradition hearing after being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorean embassy in London several months ago, told Moris their meeting was the first time when he has “been given a mask because things are very different behind the doors.”

She added, “We had to keep social distancing and Julian was told he would have to self-isolate for two weeks if he touched the children.”

The couple have two sons who accompanied Moris to the prison, where they were able to see their father for 20 minutes.

“He was wearing a yellow armband to indicate his level of prisoner status, and you could see how thin his arms were,” she said.

“At least he got to see the children, even though he couldn’t touch them. The children were both calm – we all remained seated the whole time.”

Moris said, Assange is suffering from a frozen shoulder, and he had sprained his ankle recently.

“He is in a lot of pain,” she said.

Last week, Moris launched a “crowdjustice campaign to free Julian,” starting a page on the website to raise money to fight his extradition.

