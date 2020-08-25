https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-missouri-wyoming-presidential-ballot/2020/08/25/id/983844

Kanye West has fallen short of getting on the presidential ballots in Missouri and Wyoming, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Tuesday, West did not collect enough signatures on his petition to qualify as an independent candidate. Missouri law requires 10,0000 signatures, but West only turned in 6,557.

“Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft tweeted. “The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000.”

The rapper also failed to submit signatures by the Monday deadline to get on the presidential ballot Wyoming, the state West calls home. West owns a ranch near Cody, Wyoming, where he runs his clothing company.

Last week, West also missed getting his name on the ballot in Wisconsin when an attorney for President Donald Trump attempted to fill out his application just minutes after the deadline.

West announced his presidential bid in July and since then has been aided in filing for candidacy in various states by multiple Republican operatives and Trump affiliates.

That help has led many to think West is running to help Trump get re-elected by pulling Black votes that would likely go to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West, who is running on the “Birthday Party” ticket, is scheduled to appear on presidential ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

